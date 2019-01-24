Huawei announces 5G smartphone based on own technology

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese tech giant Huawei has announced plans to release a next-generation smartphone based on its own technology instead of U.S. components, stepping up efforts to compete directly with Western industry leaders.

Thursday’s announcement comes as Huawei Technologies Ltd., the world’s biggest maker of network gear for phone companies, combats U.S. warnings the company might be a security risk.

Richard Yu, CEO of the company’s consumer unit, said Huawei plans to unveil what it bills as the first foldable 5G smartphone next month. The phone is based Huawei’s Kirin 980 chipset and Balong 5000 modem instead of chips from U.S. vendors.

Developing its own mobile phone chips instead of using outsourced ones allows Huawei to keep more of its revenue and reduces the risk of disruption of U.S. supplies.

