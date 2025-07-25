Share
News
A traveler walks through the Southwest Airlines ticketing counter area at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California, April 18, 2023.
A traveler walks through the Southwest Airlines ticketing counter area at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California, April 18, 2023. (AP Photo / Jae C. Hong, File)

Southwest Flight Takes Dramatic Plunge to Avoid Collision - Hundreds of Feet in Seconds

 By The Associated Press  July 25, 2025 at 4:04pm
Share

A Southwest Airline jet heading to Las Vegas from Southern California took a dramatic plunge shortly after takeoff Friday in response to an alert about a nearby plane, sending some passengers flying out of their seats and injuring two flight attendants.

The plane suddenly jolted shortly after takeover then felt like it was falling, according to Stef Zamorano, who was flying to Las Vegas with her husband to celebrate his birthday.

In front of her, Zamorano saw a woman who wasn’t wearing her seat belt shoot up and out of her seat, her long hair flying in a tangled mess.

The man seated next to her was clutching her arm, and she said the woman across the aisle was panicking.

“She was pretty much verbalizing how we all felt, saying, ‘I want to get off this plane. I want to be on the ground,’” Zamorano told the Associated Press.

Data from the flight tracking site FlightAware shows it dropped roughly 300 feet (91.44 meters) in 36 seconds.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the flight, Southwest 1496, was responding to an onboard alert about another aircraft in its vicinity.

The FAA is investigating. Southwest said the crew responded to two alerts that required the pilot to climb, then descend. The flight departed from Hollywood Burbank Airport just before noon.

Still in shock, Zamorano said she could hardly make out what the pilot was saying when he later addressed the passengers.

Another passenger, comedian Jimmy Dore, posted on X that the pilot mentioned a near miss.

“Pilot said his collision warning went off & he needed to avoid plane coming at us,” Dore posted.

The plane was in the same airspace near Burbank as a Hawker Hunter Mk. 58 just after noon local time, FlightAware shows.

Related:
Pollster Matt Towery Explains Why Trump's Actual Approval Numbers Far Exceed Media Claims

A Hawker Hunter is a British fighter plane. Records show it is owned by Hawker Hunter Aviation, a British defense contracting company. The company didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Mike Christensen, an airport spokesman for Hollywood Burbank, said that neither the control tower nor the operations department, which tracks planes departing and arriving, have any record of the Southwest flight plunging in their airspace.

Southwest said the flight continued to Las Vegas “where it landed uneventfully.”

The airline said that it is working with the FAA “to further understand the circumstances” of the event.

This close call is just the latest incident to raise questions about aviation safety in the wake of January’s midair collision over Washington, D.C., that killed 67 people.

__

Associated Press journalist Ty O’Neil contributed from Las Vegas.

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Southwest Flight Takes Dramatic Plunge to Avoid Collision - Hundreds of Feet in Seconds
DOJ Moves to Interview Ghislaine Maxwell 'In the Coming Days'
Trump Admin Pulls US from UN Agency Due to 'Proliferation of Anti-Israel Rhetoric'
Must-See: Behind-the-Scenes Photos Show MAGA-Hat-Donning Trump in WH Situation Room During Iran Attack
JD Vance Arrives in Los Angeles, Takes Shot at Democrat Senator Who Was Put in Handcuffs
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation