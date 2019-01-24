Humane Society rescues 84 cockatiels from apartment

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Humane Society has rescued 84 cockatiels from an apartment.

The society posted on Twitter that officers were called to the apartment in the Rancho Bernardo section on Wednesday morning and found most of the birds flying freely in “unsanitary conditions.”

Sgt. Laurel Monreal says it is “extremely sad” to see animals living like this.

The birds were placed in boxes and taken for medical evaluations. They’ll be quarantined while officials check for diseases.

Police are investigating the man who lives in the apartment.

