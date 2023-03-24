Parler Share
News
the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant
This July 24, 2008 photo shows the Monticello nuclear power plant in Monticello, Minnesota. (Karen Bleier / AFP via Getty Images)

Hundreds of Gallons of Radioactive Water Leak from Nuclear Power Plant

 By The Associated Press  March 23, 2023 at 8:28pm
Parler Share

Water containing a radioactive material has leaked for a second time from a nuclear plant near Minneapolis and the plant will be shut down, but there is no danger to the public, the plant’s owner said Thursday.

A leak of what was believed to be hundreds of gallons of water containing tritium was discovered this week from a temporary fix at the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant, where 400,000 gallons of water with tritium leaked in November, Xcel Energy said in a statement Thursday.

The plant about 38 miles northwest of Minneapolis is scheduled to power down Friday so permanent repairs can begin, the company said.

There was a monthslong delay in announcing the initial leak that raised questions about public safety and transparency, but industry experts said there was never a public health threat.

The new leak, announced a day after Xcel Energy says it was discovered, was found to be coming from a temporary fix to the original leak, the company said in a statement.

Trending:
Police Encounter Abandoned Young Boy at the Border, Then They Find Disturbing Note Left in His Backpack

This time, the leak is anticipated to be in the hundreds of gallons.

“While the leak continues to pose no risk to the public or the environment, we determined the best course of action is to power down the plant and perform the permanent repairs immediately,” said Chris Clark, president of Xcel Energy–Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. “We are continuing to work with and inform our state, federal, city and county leaders in the process.”

After the first leak was found in November, Xcel Energy made a short-term fix to capture water from a leaking pipe and reroute it back into the plant for re-use.

The solution was designed to prevent new tritium from reaching the groundwater until installation of a replacement pipe during a regularly scheduled outage in mid-April, the company said.

Are you in favor of more nuclear power plants?

However, monitoring equipment indicated Wednesday that a small amount of new water from the original leak had reached the groundwater. Operators discovered that, over the past two days, the temporary solution was no longer capturing all of the leaking water, Xcel Energy said.

The leaked water remains contained on-site and has not been detected in any local drinking water, Xcel Energy said.

Tritium is a radioactive isotope of hydrogen that occurs naturally in the environment and is a common by-product of nuclear plant operations. It emits a weak form of beta radiation that does not travel far and cannot penetrate human skin, according to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Minnesota Department of Health released a statement Thursday saying they were told of the new leak Thursday afternoon and that it is ongoing.

The agencies said they will continue to monitor groundwater samples and will inform the public if there is an imminent risk.

Related:
Gwyneth Paltrow and Her Accuser Set to Take the Stand as Trial Nears New Phase

Minnesota regulars said last week that Xcel Energy voluntarily notified state agencies and reported the leak of tritium to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission soon after it was confirmed in November.

The amount of leaked material never reached a threshold requiring public notification and they waited to make a public announcement until they had more information, officials said.

Edwin Lyman, director of nuclear power safety with the Union of Concerned Scientists, told The Associated Press last week that a significant health risk only would occur if people consumed fairly high amounts of tritium.

That risk is contained if the plume stays on the company’s site, which Xcel Energy and Minnesota officials said is the case.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Gwyneth Paltrow and Her Accuser Set to Take the Stand as Trial Nears New Phase
Hundreds of Gallons of Radioactive Water Leak from Nuclear Power Plant
Top Nigerian Politician Convicted in 'Horrific' Organ Harvesting Plot
School Shooting Causes District to Reinstate On-Campus Police Officers 3 Years After Eliminating Them for Woke Reasons
Ford Admits Its Electric Vehicle Unit Is Losing Billions Per Year and Won't Turn a Profit Any Time Soon
See more...

Conversation