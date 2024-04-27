Should a curious soul wandering the wilds of the internet find the 2019 podcast comedian Andrew Santino did with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, there might be something that makes a viewer wonder.

All the way through the one-hour show, there is a huge Kansas City Chiefs logo covering part of Kelce’s anatomy which most of the world — pop czarina and girlfriend Taylor Swift perhaps excepted — has never gazed upon.

Should one be given to wonder what might lurk beneath, Santino appeared on the Kelce brothers’ “New Heights” show to explain that no one really needs to see, according to TMZ.

But he wanted everyone to know.

Travis Kelce came to the podcast on a day when his fashion sense decreed that shorts would be worn.

But alas for propriety, the concept of underwear did not make it as a fashion accessory that day, as Kelce admitted on the show.

The end result? Body parts one might consider private were not so when the editor of the podcast realized what viewers were likely to get an eyeful of.

“My editor calls me, and he’s like: ‘Bro, I don’t know how to tell you this, but Travis was falling out of his shorts,'” Santino said, according to People.

“‘I was like: ‘What are you saying, dude? What do you mean [by] falling out of his shorts?'”

Santino said that, rather than reshoot the episode, it was simpler to just slap the logo over Kelce — and then wait for the right moment to trigger snickers from coast to coast talking about it.

Recalling his conversation with his editor at the time, Santino said, “He goes: ‘Do you wanna call him and re-shoot it?’ and I said: ‘Just put a Kansas City Chiefs logo … whenever it falls out.”

“No wonder you wear underwear now,” Jason Kelce, Travis’s brother, chimed in.

But the original remains.

“We’re gonna hold off and sell that footage for a lot of money someday,” Santino said on the “New Heights” show.

He did tell Travis Kelce, though, that the footage would be “in the vault for life,” according to TMZ.

