‘I never said there was no collusion,’ Trump lawyer says

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani (joo-lee-AH’-nee) says he’s “never said there was no collusion” between Russia and members of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Giuliani’s comments Wednesday night on CNN directly contradict the position of his own client, who’s repeatedly insisted there was no collusion during his successful White House run. Giuliani himself has described the idea of Russian collusion as “total fake news.”

Giuliani says even if some on the campaign did something wrong, there’s “not a single bit of evidence” tying Trump to a Russian hack of Democratic emails.

The comments on collusion came after Giuliani was asked about the revelation in court papers that former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort had shared campaign polling data with an associate the U.S. has tied to Russian intelligence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.