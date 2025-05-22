Share
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay talks during the Hall of Fame ring ceremony for Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James during an NFL football game Sept. 19, 2021, in Indianapolis.
Alert: Indianapolis Colts Legend Dead at 65 - Started Out as Ball Boy, Became GM, Then Owner

 By The Associated Press  May 21, 2025 at 5:12pm
Jim Irsay, the Indianapolis Colts’ owner who leveraged the popularity of Peyton Manning into a new stadium and a Super Bowl title, died Wednesday at age 65.

Pete Ward, Irsay’s longtime right-hand man and the team’s chief operating officer, made the announcement in a statement from the team. He said Irsay died peacefully in his sleep.

“Jim’s dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts, in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed,” Ward said. “Our deepest sympathies go to his daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, Kalen Jackson, and his entire family as we grieve with them.”

Irsay had a profound impact on the franchise.

With Hall of Fame general manager Bill Polian, Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy, and Manning, Irsay helped turn the Colts from a laughingstock into a perennial title contender.

But Irsay had battled health problems in recent years and became less visible following a fall at his home.

Police officers from Carmel, Indiana, a northern suburb of Indy, responded to a 911 call from Irsay’s home Dec. 8. According to the police report, the officers found Irsay breathing but unresponsive and with a bluish skin tone.

Ward, the report said, told officers he was worried Irsay was suffering from congestive heart failure and that Irsay’s nurse had said Irsay’s oxygen level was low, his breathing was labored, and he was “mostly” unconscious.

A month later, he was diagnosed with a respiratory illness.

During his annual training camp news conference last summer, Irsay told reporters he was continuing to rehab from two subsequent surgeries — though he remained seated in his golf cart. Irsay did not speak during the recent NFL draft as he typically did.

He had also battled addictions to alcohol and painkillers.

Irsay began his football life as a ball boy after his late father, Robert, acquired the team in a trade with the late Carroll Rosenbloom, who took over the Los Angeles Rams.

The younger Irsay then worked his way up, becoming the youngest general manager in NFL history at age 24. He succeeded his father as owner in early 1997.

He also collected guitars, befriended musicians, and often found inspiration in rock ’n’ roll lyrics.

