Italian populists launch welfare program for poor, jobless

A man holds an application form as at a fiscal consultancy office to apply for the minimum income, in Rome, Wednesday, March 6, 2019. On Wednesday Italians are began queueing at post offices and fiscal consultancy offices on the first day of application of the request for the ‘low income salary’, a public subsidy for people whose monthly income is below 780,00 euros. The low income salary (reddito di cittadinanza) was among the main pledges of the Five Stars Movement during the past electoral campaign. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

By AP Reports
Published March 6, 2019 at 4:31am
ROME (AP) — Italy’s populist government has launched its new minimum income welfare program, fulfilling a key campaign promise of the 5-Star Movement to help reduce poverty and spur employment in the eurozone’s third-largest economy.

The so-called “citizen’s income” is essentially a new system of welfare and unemployment benefits for residents whose household monthly income is less than 780 euros ($882).

Eligible residents receive monthly, pre-paid debit cards to pay for groceries, pharmaceuticals, utility bills and rent, among other things. In exchange, able-bodied participants enroll in a job-finding and job-training program. If candidates refuse the first job offer, they face possible longer commutes.

The scheme, which officially opened Wednesday, is slated to cost 7.1 billion euros this year, a projected spending spree that sparked months of budget negotiations with the European Union.

