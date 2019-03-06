SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Italy PM Conte urges Kosovo to abolish taxes on Serbia goods

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, right, welcomes Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Conte is on a one-day official visit to Serbia. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

By AP Reports
Published March 6, 2019 at 6:56am
Modified March 6, 2019 at 7:28am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Italy’s prime minister on Wednesday urged Kosovo to withdraw a 100-percent tariff on goods from Serbia so the former Balkan foes could resume European Union-mediated talks on normalizing relations.

Giuseppe Conte said in Belgrade that Italy hopes a compromise solution would soon be reached between Serbia and its former province that declared independence in 2008.

Conte added that Italy supports Serbia’s efforts to become a member of the EU and is ready to help Serbia join the bloc.

And he said Kosovo should “show necessary responsibility and effort to restore the talks and withdraw the taxes they imposed last November.”

The EU has mediated negotiations aimed at resolving the long-standing Balkan dispute. Serbia does not recognize Kosovo’s independence, but the two have been told they must improve bilateral relations to join the EU.

TRENDING: AOC ‘Could Be Facing Jail Time’ After PAC Revelations, Expert Says

“There will be no EU entry for us until we reach some kind of agreement with (Kosovo) Albanians,” Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic said after meeting Conte.

Both Brussels and Washington have criticized the tariffs.

Serbia says it will not take part in the EU-facilitated discussions until the tax is ditched, while Kosovo wants Serbia to recognize its statehood and stops preventing it joining international organizations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







AP NewsBreak: US plans to lift protections for gray wolves
School lessons increasingly a target for climate skeptics
Homeland Security chief faces questioning from Democrats
iPhone sales are falling, and Apple’s app fees might be next
Dinosaur tracks make fresh impression at Valley Forge park
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×