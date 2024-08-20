Share
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Getting Divorced After Two Years of Marriage

 August 20, 2024
After a relationship that spanned two decades, two engagements, two weddings and headlines too numerous to count, Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck.

The filing Tuesday in Los Angeles brought to an apparent end a celebrity coupling — or at least the second installment of it. The pair had become known as “Bennifer.”

Court records showed Lopez filed the petition Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court and listed the date of separation as April 26, 2024.

After meeting, falling in love and getting engaged in the early 2000s — and starring together in 2003’s infamous “Gigli” and 2004’s “Jersey Girl” — the couple parted ways.

They reunited two decades later and married — twice — in 2022.

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” wrote Lopez, announcing their first, quickie Las Vegas wedding that July, and signing off as Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

“Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with,” she wrote in her newsletter.

A month later, they had a much grander wedding at Affleck’s house in Georgia, in front of friends and family.

Both of them had been previously married. Affleck, 52, married Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children, in 2005. They divorced in 2018.

Lopez, 55, had been married three times before. She was briefly married to Ojani Noa from 1997-1998 and to Cris Judd from 2001-2003. She and singer Marc Anthony were married for a decade, having wed in 2004, and share 14-year-old twins. She started dating former baseball player Alex Rodriguez in 2017, but the couple called off their engagement in 2021.

Lopez is starring in the upcoming “Unstoppable,” under Affleck and Matt Damon‘s Artists Equity banner.

In May, she starred in the Netflix movie “Atlas.” At the end of the month, she suddenly canceled her 2024 North American tour, saying she was “heartsick and devastated” to be letting fans down, but the move was necessary. “Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends,” organizers said in a statement.

The tour was to be her first in five years, in support of her first solo album in a decade, “This Is Me…. Now” and its companion film, a fictionalized look at her long love life, and a documentary.

Conversation