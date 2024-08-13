Share
Watch: Los Angeles Earthquake Shakes ESPN Studio, Forces Host to Take Things Into Her Own Hands

 By Randy DeSoto  August 12, 2024 at 5:53pm
ESPN’s Malika Andrews handled herself in a calm and collected manner as an earthquake rattled the Los Angeles studio from which she was broadcasting live.

“The ‘NBA Today’ host was interviewing basketball analyst Rebecca Lobo via video call when the quake shook the walls of the studio and jolted the cameras, sending the broadcast into a brief state of disarray,” Variety reported.

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck Los Angeles County at approximately 12:20 p.m. local time, with the epicenter in Highland Park, northeast of the downtown area, according to KABC-TV.

“We have a bit of an earthquake here in Los Angeles,” Andrews said, halting the interview. “So we’re just going to make sure that our studio lights [and] everything stays safe. Everything is shaking.”

She next checked on the camera crew and the people in the control room.

“Thank you so much for bearing with us through that. Our studio was shaking just a little bit,” Andrews reiterated. “I appreciate you just bearing with us here.”

Andrews posted on X afterwards, “Definitely a scary moment here in our LA studios. Thank you to our incredible staff and crew who stayed cool throughout! Stay safe, fellow Angelenos.”

Lobo wrote, “I was stunned by both the earthquake and how [Malika Andrews] handled it like a boss. Wow.”

“It was a jolt,” one woman who teaches at a nursing school in Glendale told KABC. “And then the building just started to shake violently. It wasn’t those nice roll-y ones we get. I had to hold on to the door jamb.” Glendale was close to the epicenter.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass posted on X that earthquake mode for city government was triggered and that officials would be conducting a survey of the area for damage.

“No significant infrastructure damage or injuries have been noted within the City of LA,” the L.A. police department later reported, based on the fire department’s survey by land, air and sea.

Randy DeSoto
Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
