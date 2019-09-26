Johnson & Johnson appeals Oklahoma's $572M opioid ruling

Consumer products giant Johnson & Johnson is appealing an Oklahoma judge’s $572 million order against the company and its subsidiaries for helping fuel the state’s opioid crisis.

The company filed an appeal with the Oklahoma Supreme Court on Wednesday, arguing the ruling was an “unprecedented interpretation of Oklahoma public nuisance law.”

“The way in which the company manufactured these medications and market them to doctors was extremely responsible,” says Sabrina Strong, attorney for Johnson & Johnson, which will appeal the Oklahoma judge’s order to pay $572M for its role in the state’s opioid crisis. pic.twitter.com/YvfsUAXuYf — New Day (@NewDay) August 27, 2019

The judge’s decision that the marketing and sale of a lawful product can constitute a public nuisance could have grave implications for all businesses that operate in the state, the company warned.

“That novel ruling has immense public-policy implications, undermining product-liability law rules, which have always governed disputes over the marketing and sales of goods, and threatening wide-ranging liability for companies that do business in Oklahoma,” attorneys wrote in the appeal.

TRENDING: Fellow Lawmaker Now Questioning If Pelosi Is Fit To Lead the House

In his ruling last month, Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman ordered the company to pay $572 million to help address the damage the opioid crisis has caused in the state.

Attorneys for the company have said that figure was grossly inflated.

The state had presented the judge with a plan to abate the crisis that would have cost $12.6 billion for 20 years to $17.5 billion over 30 years.

A spokesman for Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said the office is reviewing the appeal.

Do you think the $572 million judgment is fair? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 50% (2 Votes) 50% (2 Votes)

Oklahoma’s case was closely watched because it was the first among more than 1,500 similar lawsuits against drugmakers and others involved in the sale of opioids filed by state, local and tribal governments to proceed to trial.

Before the trial began, Oklahoma reached settlements totaling $355 million from two other groups of defendant drugmakers, including Oxycontin-maker Purdue Pharma and Israeli-owned Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Purdue filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this month, the first step in a plan it says would provide $10 billion to $12 billion to help reimburse state and local governments for the costs associated with cleaning up the damage from the opioid crisis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.