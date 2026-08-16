'Missing His Daughter Grow Up': The Pain of a Cuban and Christian Political Prisoner

A young mathematics graduate who raised pigs to feed his wife and daughter taught himself — using a gifted camera — how to edit videos during the rare hours his city wasn’t suffering blackouts. Within weeks, he became one of the most influential independent political voices on an island that hasn’t held free elections in nearly 70 years.

The story might seem hard to follow, but it is real — and grim. The young man is Ernesto Ricardo Medina (“Tico”), co-founder (alongside Kamil Zayas) of the viral audiovisual project El4tico, where he blended his faith with criticism of the Cuban socialist tyranny. In August, he marks six months of imprisonment on charges of “propaganda against the constitutional order” and “incitement to commit a crime.”

The life he left behind on the morning of his arrest — February 6 — includes the significant presence he built on social media platforms like Facebook, where he had 137,000 followers. But even more importantly, he left behind his family: his 4-year-old daughter, Emma, and his wife, Doris Santiesteban.

Doris stood by him when he was a free man, and she stands by him now as one of the Castro regime’s more than 1,200 political prisoners. I am speaking today with Doris — who, despite her naturally private nature, posts videos and messages on social media every day calling for her husband’s freedom.

How did you and Ernesto meet?

I’ve known Tico for many years, but the truth is, we had never actually spoken to one another.

We only grew closer after I started working at a café in the city of Holguín — where we both live. From that moment on, we were together; that’s how we got to where we are now.

We’ve seen several family videos you’ve shared on Facebook alongside calls for Tico’s freedom. In one, he’s playing with Emma, who is laughing uproariously in her crib. What is Tico like as a father?

As a father, Tico was always there for Emma. He was her prince and protector — the strong one. Honestly, the saddest part of this whole bitter situation for him has been being kept away from watching his daughter grow up all this time.

What do you think drove him to start El4tico?

El4tico, as a media phenomenon, was something that just happened spontaneously.

A friend gave us the camera, and Tico started using it to record random things. Then one day, he invited some friends over to talk, and in the midst of venting, the topic of politics in this country came up.

He and Kamil just wanted to express what they’ve experienced as young Cubans today. I can also tell you that they wanted to raise awareness about the situation in Cuba and encourage critical thinking.

When that happened — and Tico started addressing issues more directly against the regime — were you or the family afraid? How did you react?

Yes, of course we were afraid; we knew this could happen.

I’m with him all the way; I support him in everything, and I still do. We continue to trust in God; He is the only one who has the final word and is in control.

On the other hand, the family reacted with fear. Some friends even stopped visiting the house out of fear of repression.

Was there a specific event or El4tico video that made you particularly worried?

I was always worried. But the pressure on Tico started to get worse and became more visible when the sector chief from the Revolutionary National Police (PNR) came to the house. I’d say that was the moment — September 17, 2025 — when this whole ordeal began for our family.

How has Emma reacted? She was 3 years old when the police took Tico away. How does she interact with you?

Emma’s reaction is something I sometimes don’t even know how to explain.

She witnessed everything that happened on the day of the arrest. Then she saw the lonely days that followed at home. She saw me sad, crying. Despite everything, she has been — well, she’s really surprised me. So loving and affectionate. She tells me that she’s always looking after Mom now because Dad isn’t here. To hear her say things like that, at such a young age…

It’s remarkable how social media has been flooded with shows of support — and how, back in early February, a pastor traveled all the way from Las Tunas to pray for you and bring an offering from the church in Cuba. Beyond instances like that, have you felt that sense of solidarity close at hand over these past few months?

Yes, of course.

So many people have reached out to offer everything from prayers to emotional support and companionship.

What is the latest news you’ve had about Ernesto?

I know he’s just surviving right now. The question is, for how long?

Yoe Suárez is The Washington Stand’s international affairs correspondent. He is an exiled journalist, writer, and producer who investigated in Havana about torture, political police, gangs, government black lists, and cybersurveillance. A graduate of Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, he was a CBN correspondent, and has written for outlets like The Hill and Newsweek. He has appeared on Vox, Univision, and Deutsche Welle as an analyst on Cuba, security, and U.S. foreign policy.

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