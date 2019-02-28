SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Jones can fight at UFC 235 despite new drug test woes

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2019, file photo, Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones attends a news conference for the UFC 235 mixed martial arts event in Las Vegas. Jones will be allowed to fight at UFC 235 on Saturday despite two recent drug tests showing traces of a steroid metabolite, the Nevada State Athletic Commission announced Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, The commission affirmed its belief that the tests do not reflect new drug use and believes the two positive tests conducted Feb. 14 and 15 uncovered residual results from the drug intake that resulted in a 15-month suspension for Jones in 2017. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

By AP Reports
Published February 28, 2019 at 1:11pm
Modified February 28, 2019 at 2:13pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will be allowed to fight at UFC 235 on Saturday despite two recent drug tests showing traces of a steroid metabolite.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission announced the findings Thursday and affirmed its belief that the tests do not reflect new drug use by the UFC star.

The commission believes the two positive tests conducted Feb. 14 and 15 uncovered residual results from the drug intake that resulted in a 15-month suspension for Jones in 2017. Tiny amounts of the same metabolite have periodically appeared in several tests taken by Jones since then.

Jones has denied ever knowingly taking performance-enhancing drugs.

Jones received a one-fight license from the commission last month to face Anthony Smith this weekend.

TRENDING: Cohen Admits To Speaking with Democratic Party Before Testifying Against Trump

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Detroit sees training opportunity before expected job boom
Tesla to close stores, take orders for a $35,000 Model 3
Venezuela’s Guaido plans to go home despite safety concerns
Migrant mom sues over toddler’s death after detention
Gap to create 2 independently publicly traded companies
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×