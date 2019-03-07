SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Justice Department targeting scams against older people

Attorney General William Barr speaks in a roundtable to address elder financial exploitation, at Department of Justice in Washington, Thursday, March 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

By AP Reports
Published March 7, 2019 at 9:01am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says it’s charged more than 225 individuals over the past year in connection with fraud scams that victimize people age 60 and older.

Attorney General William Barr and other law enforcement officials are announcing what they say is the department’s largest-ever nationwide crackdown on elder fraud schemes. In addition to the criminal charges, the department also is bringing civil cases against dozens of other defendants.

The cases identified by the department targeted people 60 and older and involved more than 2 million victims.

Officials say the scams focus on people from all walks of life and everywhere in the country. Officials say that where they can, they’re working to identify the money stolen from the victims and return it to them.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Justice Department targeting scams against older people
Kroger shares plummet on weak Q4 sales, profits
Home affordability watch: Priciest and cheapest time zones
UK far-right activist faces contempt of court charge
UK far-right activist faces contempt of court charge
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×