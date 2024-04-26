Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf humbled an immature teenage menace in an exchange that was caught on video and is going viral on social media.

It was not immediately clear where the exchange took place, but it was shared on the social media platform X by former NFL linebacker Shawne Merriman.

The short clip shows Metcalf completely owning a punk who trolled him with a comment that was obviously intended to rile him up.

The clip begins with Metcalf approaching a group of boys outside a football stadium.

“What you say?” the six-foot-four receiver said.

One teenager, wearing a shirt that said “Cathedral Football,” replied, “Jalen Ramsey’s your dad.”

It was a cheap shot, implying that the Miami Dolphins’ Ramsey is a superior player.

Metcalf looked the teen in the eyes and responded, “Why you say that?”

It’s getting worse and worse out here, I couldn’t imagine approaching any pro athlete like this growing up. It would’ve been a privilege just to meet them and ask questions. Great job @dkm14 handling that. pic.twitter.com/VCxkioDvCA — Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) April 24, 2024

Without citing any specific interaction between Metcalf and Ramsey — one of the NFL’s star corners — the punk kid fired back, “Because of the film.”

Metcalf then ended the change with a humbling, four-word question he posed to his troll.

“And who are you?” Metcalf asked the kid.

His peers certainly caught the star’s meaning. They jeered at their sheepishly grinning teammate, who replied he was a high school football player.

“Good luck to you, bro,” Metcalf said, before he ended the exchange and walked away.

Merriman had a good take on the moment when he commended Metcalf for how he handled the punk.

“It’s getting worse and worse out here, I couldn’t imagine approaching any pro athlete like this growing up,” he added. “It would’ve been a privilege just to meet them and ask questions.”

Whether the issue is social media, a general lack of respect as a result of a failing culture, or just some old-fashioned teen smack-talking, the kid was way out of line.

But Metcalf handled the situation with grace while still laying down the law.

The exchange is definitely one that the kid will never forget. Hopefully, it’s one that can help him grow into a mature adult in the years ahead.

Boys do and say inexplicably dumb things. It’s part of the human condition and sooner or later life has a way of humbling most of us.

Of course, most young men don’t begin a journey to humility after being clowned on by a star NFL receiver on camera and in front of their peers and the rest of the world.

