Kansas governor meets unexpected resistance to schools plan

By AP Reports
Published March 6, 2019 at 10:29am
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is meeting unexpected resistance to her plan for boosting public education funding.

It’s coming from local school districts that dropped their support for her proposal after a second look convinced them it wouldn’t supply enough new money.

The Democratic governor touts her proposed increase of roughly $90 million a year as the simple answer to comply with a Kansas Supreme Court mandate on education funding.

She initially won over Schools for Fair Funding. It’s a coalition of 48 school districts backing an ongoing lawsuit against the state that includes the four districts that sued in 2010.

But the group withdrew its support ahead of a Senate committee hearing Wednesday.

The group contends a further review showed Kelly’s proposal would fall short of satisfying the court.

