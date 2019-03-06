SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Kelly interview becomes a spotlight moment for Gayle King

This image provided by CBS shows R. Kelly being interviewed by Gayle King on "CBS This Morning" Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Chicago. The R&B singer gave his first interview since being charged last month with sexually abusing four females dating back to 1998, including three underage girls. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse. (CBS via AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 6, 2019 at 1:37pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Gayle King’s composure with an emotional R. Kelly about the sex abuse charges against him may have garnered more attention than his comments on the matter.

King proved unflappable as a crying Kelly leaped up in anger. In the excerpt aired on “CBS This Morning” on Wednesday, she didn’t flinch from challenging the singer as he denied multiple allegations that he sexually abused underage girls and was controlling in his relationships. She drew praise for her performance.

Her best friend Oprah Winfrey urged CBS News to make the full 80-minute conversation with Kelly available. CBS later announced that it will air a prime-time special on Friday based on the interview.

One tweeter, Yamiche Alcindor of the PBS “NewsHour” show, wrote that King was teaching a master’s class in interviewing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Kelly interview becomes a spotlight moment for Gayle King
Royals’ Perez undergoes successful Tommy John surgery
The Latest: Kelly arrives at Chicago child support hearing
Andrew Bogut rejoining Warriors, adds depth at center
Lawyer: Huawei arrest raises political motivation concerns
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×