Kelly interview becomes a spotlight moment for Gayle King

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Gayle King’s composure with an emotional R. Kelly about the sex abuse charges against him may have garnered more attention than his comments on the matter.

King proved unflappable as a crying Kelly leaped up in anger. In the excerpt aired on “CBS This Morning” on Wednesday, she didn’t flinch from challenging the singer as he denied multiple allegations that he sexually abused underage girls and was controlling in his relationships. She drew praise for her performance.

Her best friend Oprah Winfrey urged CBS News to make the full 80-minute conversation with Kelly available. CBS later announced that it will air a prime-time special on Friday based on the interview.

One tweeter, Yamiche Alcindor of the PBS “NewsHour” show, wrote that King was teaching a master’s class in interviewing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.