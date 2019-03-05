SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Ken Burns Prize for Film to honor documentaries

FILE - In this July 30, 2017 file photo, Ken Burns participates in the "The Vietnam War" panel during the PBS portion of the 2017 Summer TCA's in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Library of Congress will begin presenting an award named for Burns, who elevated the craft of historical documentaries. Officials announced on Tuesday, March5, 2019, the creation of the Library of Congress Lavine/Ken Burns Prize for Film. The annual award will recognize a filmmaker whose documentary uses original research and compelling narrative to tell stories about American history. The winner will receive a $200,000 grant to help with the final production of the film. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 5, 2019 at 8:02am
Modified March 5, 2019 at 8:19am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Library of Congress will begin presenting an award named for Ken Burns, who elevated the craft of historical documentaries.

Officials announced on Tuesday the creation of the Library of Congress Lavine/Ken Burns Prize for Film. The annual award will recognize a filmmaker whose documentary uses original research and compelling narrative to tell stories about American history. The winner will receive a $200,000 grant to help with the final production of the film.

Burns says he’s been fortunate to spend his career “focused on our country’s history.” He’s hopeful a new generation can be engaged to understand America’s past by supporting the work of new filmmakers.

Burns’ works include “The Civil War,” ”Baseball,” ”Jazz” and “The Vietnam War.”

Filmmakers can apply for the award online at The Better Angels Society.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Counterterror police examine 3 explosive devices in London
AP Interview: Czech PM praises Trump ahead of meeting
Mendoza to work for Mets while remaining an ESPN broadcaster
‘Happy thoughts’ helped lost California girls survive ordeal
General: No F-35 jet sale to Turkey if it buys Russia system
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×