Kentucky bishop apologizes for reaction to viral encounter

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A northern Kentucky bishop has apologized for his diocese’s reaction to a videotaped encounter last week at the Lincoln Memorial between a group of high school students and Native American marchers.

An initial joint statement from the Diocese of Covington and Covington Catholic High School on Saturday had condemned the students for their actions. A statement released Tuesday said the diocese would initiate a third-party investigation of the incident.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the Most Rev. Roger Foys released a statement Friday apologizing to Covington families and to anyone offended by either statement. Foys says the diocese was “bullied” and reacted “prematurely.”

The students were widely criticized after an online video appeared to show them mocking a Native American activist. Subsequent videos showed a more complicated three-way confrontation involving a black religious sect as well.

