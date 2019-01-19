Ko, Ji shared lead going to final round of LPGA opener

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko shot 30 on the front nine to catch the leaders and stayed bogey-free Saturday for a 5-under 66 to share the lead with Eun-Hee Ji going into the final round of the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.

Ji also shot 66 at Tranquilo Golf Club at Four Seasons. They were at 13-under 200.

Brooke Henderson of Canada was poised to make it a three-way tie at the top until she made double bogey on the par-3 closing hole for a 70, leaving her two shots behind. Nelly Korda had an eagle and four birdies for a 65. She joined Henderson two shots off the lead.

The LPGA Tour season opener is limited to winners each of the last two seasons for a $1.2 million purse.

