Kvitova testifies at trial of suspect in knife attack

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

PRAGUE (AP) — Australian Open finalist Petra Kvitova has testified in the Czech Republic at the trial of the man who allegedly knifed her in her home.

After the December 2016 attack in her home in Prostejov, Kvitova had surgery on injuries to her playing left hand. It took the tennis star more than five months to recover.

Her testimony was requested by a lawyer for the suspect, the 33-year-old Radim Zondra.

Kvitova didn’t enter the courtroom where the trial took place on Tuesday in a regional court in Brno, but testified from a separate room to avoid facing the suspect.

The two-time Wimbledon champion didn’t talk to media but said through her spokesman she was happy it was all behind her.

TRENDING: Trump on Criminal Justice Reform: ‘A Lot of People in the NFL Have Been Calling and Thanking Me’

Only 10 days ago in Melbourne, Kvitova reached her first Grand Slam final since her second Wimbledon title in 2014, and lost a three-set thriller to Naomi Osaka.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.