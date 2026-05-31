Fact Check: Ken Paxton Absolutely Didn't Let a Sex Offender Go Free - Here's What Really Happened

Texas Attorney General and Republican Senate nominee Ken Paxton finds himself embroiled in controversy over a 2025 case relating to how his office handled the sentencing of a child abuser.

KWKT-TV reported on April 27 that former Waco, Texas, attorney Adam Hoffman was sentenced to just 60 days in county jail for sexually abusing a young boy. He will not have to register as a sex offender, and his law license will only be suspended for five years.

This was part of a plea deal from Paxton’s office that gave Hoffman an incredible degree of leniency.

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