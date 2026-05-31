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Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at an election night watch party held by the Lone Star Liberty PAC at the Dallas/Plano Marriott at Legacy Town Center on May 26, 2026, in Plano, Texas.
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Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at an election night watch party held by the Lone Star Liberty PAC at the Dallas/Plano Marriott at Legacy Town Center on May 26, 2026, in Plano, Texas. (Stewart F. House / Getty Images)

Fact Check: Ken Paxton Absolutely Didn't Let a Sex Offender Go Free - Here's What Really Happened

 By Samuel Short  May 31, 2026 at 3:00am
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Texas Attorney General and Republican Senate nominee Ken Paxton finds himself embroiled in controversy over a 2025 case relating to how his office handled the sentencing of a child abuser.

KWKT-TV reported on April 27 that former Waco, Texas, attorney Adam Hoffman was sentenced to just 60 days in county jail for sexually abusing a young boy. He will not have to register as a sex offender, and his law license will only be suspended for five years.

This was part of a plea deal from Paxton’s office that gave Hoffman an incredible degree of leniency.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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