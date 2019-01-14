Kylie Jenner loses record for most-liked Instagram post

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Kylie Jenner’s birth announcement is no longer the most-liked post on Instagram.

A photo of a simple brown egg has more than 27 million likes, surpassing the 18 million generated last year when Jenner posted a photo of her daughter Stormi.

The photo was posted Jan. 4 on the world_record_egg account. The poster aimed to set a record and “get the most liked post on Instagram.”

Jenner responded to the egg dethroning her, posting a video on Instagram of her cracking a brown egg over pavement. She wrote: “Take that little egg.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.