LA Deputy Attacker Arrested, Charged with Attempted Murder

Investigators have arrested and charged a man in connection with the shooting of two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies as they sat in a squad car, authorities said on Sept. 30, 2020.@NBCPhiladelphia / Twitter screen shotInvestigators have arrested and charged a man in connection with the shooting of two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies as they sat in a squad car, authorities said on Sept. 30, 2020. (@NBCPhiladelphia / Twitter screen shot)

By The Associated Press
Published September 30, 2020 at 10:21am
Investigators have arrested and charged a man in connection with the shooting of two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies earlier this month as they sat in a squad car, authorities said Wednesday.

Attempted murder charges were filed against Deonte Lee Murray, 36, District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a news conference.

Murray was arrested two weeks ago in connection with a separate carjacking and was expected to be arraigned later Wednesday on charges in both cases.

Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Capt. Kent Wegener, who detailed the investigation, did not suggest a specific motive for the attack “other than the fact that he obviously hates policemen and he wants them dead.”

TRENDING: Driver Who Allegedly Rammed Pro-Trump Crowd Prayed To Go Out a Martyr, Posts Link Her to 'Caravan 4 Justice' Group

The deputies suffered head wounds in the Sept. 12 ambush and have since been released from the hospital. Sheriff Alex Villanueva said, however, that they face further reconstructive surgeries and that their recovery will be a long process.

Surveillance video showed a person on foot approach the patrol car, parked at a Metro rail station in the city of Compton, and fire a handgun through the passenger side window.

The deputies, a 31-year-old woman and 24-year-old man who have not been identified publicly, graduated together from the sheriff’s academy 14 months ago.

Do you think this man should be convicted of attempted murder?

After the ambush, a handful of protesters gathered outside the hospital where the deputies were being treated and tried to block the emergency room entrance.

Videos from the scene recorded protesters shouting expletives at police and at least one yelling “I hope they … die.”

Wednesday’s announcement follows a separate, seemingly unprovoked assault on another law enforcement officer in Southern California.

A Los Angeles police officer was attacked Saturday night inside the Harbor Community station in San Pedro.

The assailant was recorded on surveillance video as he knocked the officer to the ground inside the station, pistol-whipped him with his own gun and pointed it at his chest. The officer is recovering from his injuries.

RELATED: Suspect in Ambush of LA Police Officers Identified, Hit with Major Charges

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







