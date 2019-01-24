Lawyer: Norway tycoon received message about missing wife

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The lawyer for one of Norway’s richest men whose missing wife was allegedly abducted says they have received a message believed to come from those “in control of” her.

Lawyer Svein Holden says it was received Jan. 16, but “didn’t include a sign” that Anne-Elisabeth Falkevik Hagen, who has been missing since Oct. 31, is alive.

Holden said Thursday the message arrived digitally and was suited for two-way communication. He declined to give further details, and police declined to comment.

A note was found in the couple’s house, east of Oslo, describing what would happen to her if a demanded ransom wasn’t paid by husband Tom Hagen. Norwegian media have said the ransom was 9 million euros ($10.3 million) and was to be paid in cryptocurrency.

