Lil Jon supports Maroon 5 canceling halftime press event

ATLANTA (AP) — Lil Jon says he understands Maroon 5’s decision to cancel its news conference to discuss the band’s Super Bowl halftime performance with reporters.

Maroon 5, with frontman Adam Levine, was supposed to speak with the media Thursday to promote their Super Bowl 53 appearance, but decided to cancel and let their “show do the talking.”

Lil Jon tells The Associated Press that he understands if the band wants its performance to stand alone and not have to address criticism around the halftime show. Some entertainers have said they believe social injustice needs to be addressed during Sunday’s game.

The Atlanta-based producer will also be one of the featured performers at NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal’s “Shaq’s Fun House” music event Friday including performances by Migos, Diplo and Tiesto.

