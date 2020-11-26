Coronavirus travel restrictions couldn’t stop a lost dog from making her way across the Canadian border and back.

Diamond, a German shepherd, escaped from her home in New Brunswick on Nov. 14 and crossed a border bridge into Fort Kent, Maine, where coronavirus restrictions prevented her owners from following, the Bangor Daily News reported.

The owner, Paryse Michaud, was at her daughter’s hockey tournament several hours away when she got news that the 1-year-old dog had escaped from their home in Clair, New Brunswick.

Michaud’s father was looking after the dog when she escaped, the newspaper reported.

Michaud posted a plea for help on Facebook, saying the dog had crossed the border.

Over the next six hours, Michaud received updates from people in Maine tracking the dog.

A friend found the dog in a garage and coordinated with other friends on the Canadian side for a hand-off.

Finally, Michaud got a text with a photo of the dog and a family friend in a car on the Canadian side of the border.

Diamond was united with Michaud and her family on Nov. 15 after being handed off at a border station.

