Lost German Shepherd Reunited with Owners After International Journey

This stock image shows a German shepherd.Monika Chodak / ShutterstockThis stock image shows a German shepherd. (Monika Chodak / Shutterstock)

By The Associated Press
Published November 26, 2020 at 1:38am
Coronavirus travel restrictions couldn’t stop a lost dog from making her way across the Canadian border and back.

Diamond, a German shepherd, escaped from her home in New Brunswick on Nov. 14 and crossed a border bridge into Fort Kent, Maine, where coronavirus restrictions prevented her owners from following, the Bangor Daily News reported.

The owner, Paryse Michaud, was at her daughter’s hockey tournament several hours away when she got news that the 1-year-old dog had escaped from their home in Clair, New Brunswick.

Michaud’s father was looking after the dog when she escaped, the newspaper reported.

Michaud posted a plea for help on Facebook, saying the dog had crossed the border.

Over the next six hours, Michaud received updates from people in Maine tracking the dog.

A friend found the dog in a garage and coordinated with other friends on the Canadian side for a hand-off.

Finally, Michaud got a text with a photo of the dog and a family friend in a car on the Canadian side of the border.

Diamond was united with Michaud and her family on Nov. 15 after being handed off at a border station.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







