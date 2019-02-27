SECTIONS
Lowe’s swings to 4Q loss on charges, anemic housing market

FILE- In this Feb. 23, 2018, file photo sales associate Larry Wardford, of Holliston, Mass., places items on selves at a Lowe's retail home improvement and appliance store, in Framingham, Mass. Lowe's Companies, Inc. reports financial results Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

By AP Reports
Published February 27, 2019 at 4:33am
Modified February 27, 2019 at 4:37am
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Lowe’s swung to a loss in its fourth quarter, weighed down sizeable one-time charges and a lethargic housing market.

The home improvement company lost $824 million, or $1.03 per share. That includes $1.6 billion in charges, most from a $952 million goodwill impairment charge. Stripping out the charges, earnings were 80 cents per share, a penny better than analysts polled by FactSet had expected.

A year ago the Mooresville, North Carolina, company earned $554 million, or 67 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $15.65 billion from $15.5 billion, short of Wall Street expectations.

Sales at stores open at least a year increased 1.7 percent, and 2.4 percent in the U.S.

Lowe’s Cos. on Wednesday projected earnings between $6 and $6.10 for this year. Analysts had been expecting $6.04 per share.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







