LSU safety Greg Brooks Jr.
LSU safety Greg Brooks Jr. breaks up a pass intended for Florida State wide receiver Destyn Hill during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Sept. 3, 2023, in Orlando, Florida. (John Raoux / AP Photo)

LSU Football Star Undergoes Emergency Surgery on 'Large Brain Tumor'

 By The Associated Press  September 20, 2023 at 7:53am
LSU safety Greg Brooks has undergone surgery to remove “a large brain tumor,” his family announced Wednesday.

“Doctors successfully performed the procedure Friday to remove the mass,” the family said in a social media post that was verified by LSU athletics spokesman Michael Bonnette.

“We are awaiting biopsy results.”

Brooks abruptly left the team last week and missed the 12th-ranked Tigers’ 41-14 victory at Mississippi State.

On Monday, coach Brian Kelly said Brooks had a “medical emergency” and could not estimate when he might return to football.

He declined to go into specifics because the family was not yet ready to have that information made public.

This Saturday, LSU hosts Arkansas, the team for which Brooks played three seasons before transferring to LSU in 2022.

“Greg continues to fight and we await further clarity on the extent of that battle,” the Brooks family announcement said.

“His incredible strength of character gives us confidence, but we also know that he needs our support now more than ever.”

Brooks, who grew up in the New Orleans area, started 13 games for the Tigers last season, when he intercepted two passes to go with a sack, a forced fumble and three tackles for losses.

He finished that season with five passes defended and 66 solo or assisted tackles.

Brooks also played in the first two games this season and was in on eight tackles.

LSU regularly played a three-safety lineup when Brooks was on the field. Last weekend, the Tigers started three linebackers instead.

Freshman safety Ryan Yiates saw more snaps in Brooks’ absence when LSU went to a formation with five defensive backs.

After LSU’s last victory on Saturday, Kelly told the team he wanted to dedicate a game ball to Brooks.

