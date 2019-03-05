Maryland Gov. Hogan: ‘Never say never’ to Trump challenge

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he doesn’t yet believe President Donald Trump is vulnerable in a primary, but he’s still considering launching a challenge because “things could change.”

Hogan says, “If there’s a crack” in Trump’s support, “if there’s a little bit of — any daylight — someone might say, look, there’s very long odds but it’s an important thing to try to do.”

Hogan spoke during an interview with The Associated Press at a National Governors Association regional meeting in Iowa.

He says: “We’ll see. You never say never.”

Currently only one Republican, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, is challenging Trump for the party’s presidential nomination in 2020. The president’s approval rating remains high among Republican voters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.