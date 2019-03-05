SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Maryland Gov. Hogan: ‘Never say never’ to Trump challenge

By AP Reports
Published March 4, 2019 at 5:14pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he doesn’t yet believe President Donald Trump is vulnerable in a primary, but he’s still considering launching a challenge because “things could change.”

Hogan says, “If there’s a crack” in Trump’s support, “if there’s a little bit of — any daylight — someone might say, look, there’s very long odds but it’s an important thing to try to do.”

Hogan spoke during an interview with The Associated Press at a National Governors Association regional meeting in Iowa.

He says: “We’ll see. You never say never.”

Currently only one Republican, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, is challenging Trump for the party’s presidential nomination in 2020. The president’s approval rating remains high among Republican voters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Maryland Gov. Hogan: ‘Never say never’ to Trump challenge
Legendary Napa Valley vintner John Shafer dies at 94
Remains of air crew lost over Laos in Vietnam War identified
California: Trump plan to take back rail money ‘disastrous’
Plan to protect Colorado River still isn’t done. Now what?
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×