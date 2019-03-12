SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Mayor’s racist text causes pain in Maine home to refugees

In an August 2016 photo, Seynab Ali, a Somali Bantu farmer and president of the New Roots Cooperative Farm in Lewiston, Maine, carries farm implements during the farm's celebration in Lewiston. More than 5,000 Somalis and other Africans have immigrated to the city of 36,000. (Andree Kehn/Sun Journal via AP, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 12, 2019 at 12:51pm
Modified March 12, 2019 at 12:55pm
LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — A mayor’s resignation amid turmoil that included the disclosure of a racist text message is renewing tensions in a Maine city that has grappled with diversity since the arrival of thousands of African immigrants.

Shane Bouchard resigned Friday after a text message surfaced in which he likened elderly black people to “antique farm equipment.”

The text message comes in a year that has seen intense debate about how casual racism infects American politics.

It also laid bare racial difficulties that have garnered national attention for Lewiston before, but that are rare for Maine, the whitest state in the nation. Somalis began settling in Lewiston two decades ago. While most accepted the immigrants, the rapid arrival of thousands of newcomers has sometimes caused tensions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

