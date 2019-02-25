SECTIONS
Media watchdog says Williams cartoon didn’t breach standards

Serena Williams arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

By AP Reports
Published February 24, 2019 at 11:50pm
Modified February 25, 2019 at 12:23am
SYDNEY (AP) — A media watchdog has ruled that a cartoon of tennis star Serena Williams which attracted global condemnation after being published by Melbourne’s Herald Sun newspaper was not in breach of the Australian Press Council’s standards of practice.

The depiction of Williams by cartoonist Mark Knight last September showed her reacting angrily to her loss to Naomi Osaka in the final of the U.S. Open. Williams is depicted with her mouth open wide, hands in fists and jumping above a broken tennis racket and a baby’s pacifier. In the background an umpire says to a player on the opposite side of the net, “Can you just let her win?”

Critics condemned the cartoon as racist and sexist.

In a ruling published Monday, the Australian Press Council said it “acknowledged that some readers found the cartoon offensive” but said there was sufficient public interesting in commenting on the behavior of a player with a globally high profile.

“The council considered that the cartoon uses exaggeration and absurdity to make its point but accepts the publisher’s claim that it does not depict Ms Williams as an ape, rather showing her as ‘spitting the dummy’, a non-racist caricature familiar to most Australian readers.”

Spitting the dummy is an Australian term for a tantrum.

The Herald Sun said the cartoon used “satire, caricature, exaggeration, and humor” to depict an event of public interest.

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

