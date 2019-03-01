Melania Trump to help present State Department courage award

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump will help present international courage awards to a group of women for the third straight year.

The White House says the first lady will participate in the 2019 International Women of Courage Celebration on March 7 at the State Department.

She helped present the awards in 2017 and 2018.

In a statement Friday, Mrs. Trump says she’s proud to be first lady of a country “where our democracy not only allows, but empowers, the ability to defend and promote all of our rights.” She adds that the women being recognized next week are “beacons of hope for many around the world.”

The International Women of Courage award has been given to more than 120 women from more than 65 countries since its inception in 2007.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.