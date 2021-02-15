Login
SECTIONS
News Sports
Mewe Share P Share

Michael Jordan Makes $10 Million Donation That Will Help Countless People

Basketball legend Michael Jordan speaks during a news conference ahead of an NBA basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks in Paris, in this Jan. 24, 2020, file photo. Jordan is donating $10 million to launch two medical clinics in underserved communities near his hometown in North Carolina, a regional health care system announced Monday.Thibault Camus / APBasketball legend Michael Jordan speaks during a news conference ahead of an NBA basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks in Paris, in this Jan. 24, 2020, file photo. Jordan is donating $10 million to launch two medical clinics in underserved communities near his hometown in North Carolina, a regional health care system announced Monday. (Thibault Camus / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published February 15, 2021 at 11:00am
Mewe Share P Share

Basketball legend Michael Jordan is donating $10 million to launch two medical clinics in underserved communities near his hometown in North Carolina, a regional health care system announced Monday.

The Novant Health clinics are set to open in early 2022 in New Hanover County along North Carolina’s southeastern coast, according to a statement from the system.

The gift marks one of the largest ever from the Basketball Hall of Fame athlete, news outlets reported.

Jordan previously gave $7 million to open Michael Jordan Family Clinics in Charlotte in 2019 and 2020.

TRENDING: Is the Dakota Access Pipeline Next? Experts Reveal What Will Happen to Food Prices if Biden Shuts Down This Pipeline

Those clinics have since seen more than 4,500 patients and have administered nearly 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines, Novant Health said.

“I am very proud to once again partner with Novant Health to expand the Family Clinic model to bring better access to critical medical services in my hometown,” Jordan said in a statement.

“Everyone should have access to quality health care, no matter where they live, or whether or not they have insurance.”

Novant said the new clinics would bring services to “more rural and rural-adjacent communities” and to those who are uninsured or underinsured.

Jordan grew up in Wilmington before going on to play at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

He later played 15 seasons in the NBA, winning six championships with the Chicago Bulls.

“Wilmington holds a special place in my heart and it’s truly gratifying to be able to give back to the community that supported me throughout my life,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Michael Jordan Makes $10 Million Donation That Will Help Countless People
Existing COVID Vaccines Could Need to be Updated Soon
Historic Winter Storm Causes Power Emergency in Texas
'God Is Good': Big Daytona 500 Crash Leads to Stunning Upset Win for Devout Christian Driver
An Ebola Epidemic Has Been Declared
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×