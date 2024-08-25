Share
MLB Umpire Removed from Field on a Stretcher After Scary Incident

 By The Associated Press  August 25, 2024 at 3:51pm
Plate umpire Nick Mahrley exited in the fifth inning of Sunday’s game between the New York Yankees and Colorado Rockies when he was hit in the neck by Giancarlo Stanton’s shattered bat.

Stanton’s bat broke when he hit a bloop single to left field. The barrel hit Mahrley on the left side of his mask, knocking it off.

Mahrley immediately fell down and was attended to by New York’s athletic training staff. A medic came on the field and Mahrley was helped onto a stretcher as the crowd applauded.

After New York’s 10-3 win, Major League Baseball said Mahrley was diagnosed with a concussion and will not work his next assigned series.

“We’re all hoping for the best with Nick, and we’ll see what goes on,” Yankees slugger Aaron Judge said. “They got a tough job back there man. It’s not easy, you got both benches yelling at you throughout the game on balls and strikes. You got to make split-second decisions. You got players mad at you. You’re trying to do your best and then to kind of get squared up on the side of the head with the bat. It’s tough. To see him get carted off wasn’t easy but just definitely hoping for the best.”

When play resumed, crew chief Marvin Hudson took over behind the plate. Second base umpire Hunter Wendelstedt moved from second base to first base.

The 41-year-old Mahrley worked 473 games as a call-up umpire until becoming a full-time umpire before last season.

