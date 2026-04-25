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Views of downtown Los Angeles and downtown Chicago.
Views of downtown Los Angeles and downtown Chicago. (halbergman / Getty Images; Ihongfoto / Getty Images)

Blue Counties Across US Bleeding Tax Revenue Thanks to Mass Exodus

 By The Washington Stand  April 25, 2026 at 11:22am
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Cook County, Illinois – home to Chicago and numerous suburbs – is losing population as individuals and families seek safer, more prosperous locales, and in the process, take with them billions of dollars in taxable income, according to IRS data analyzed by Open the Books (OTB).

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The Washington Stand
The Washington Stand is Family Research Council’s outlet for news and commentary from a biblical worldview. The Washington Stand is based in Washington, D.C. and is published by FRC, whose mission is to advance faith, family, and freedom in public policy and the culture from a biblical worldview.




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