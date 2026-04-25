Blue Counties Across US Bleeding Tax Revenue Thanks to Mass Exodus
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Cook County, Illinois – home to Chicago and numerous suburbs – is losing population as individuals and families seek safer, more prosperous locales, and in the process, take with them billions of dollars in taxable income, according to IRS data analyzed by Open the Books (OTB).
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