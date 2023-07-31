Share
News
Sports
Fans watch a race before the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 2, 2015.
Fans watch a race before the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 2, 2015. (Charlie Riedel - File / AP)

Months After Sudden Racing Suspension Sparked by Horse Deaths, Home of Kentucky Derby Drops Major Announcement

 By The Associated Press  July 31, 2023 at 9:39am
Share

Churchill Downs will implement safety measures for its September meet, including new track surface maintenance equipment and additional monitoring and equine care following 12 horse deaths before and after the Kentucky Derby that spurred suspension of its spring meet.

Racing is scheduled to resume Sept. 14 and run through Oct. 1 at the historic track, which paused racing operations on June 7 to conduct an internal safety review following the spate of horse deaths from racing or training injuries. Seven died in the days leading up to the 149th Derby on May 6, including two in races preceding the premier event.

The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority recommended suspending the remainder of the meet, which moved to Ellis Park in western Kentucky. Training continued at Churchill Downs during the investigation, and a release on Monday stated that while industry experts found no issues with the racing surfaces, the track invested in new maintenance equipment. It will also double the frequency of surface testing among infrastructure upgrades.

Churchill Downs Inc. CEO Bill Carstanjen said the track’s commitment to safety “remains paramount” in the release and added, “our participants, fans and the public can be assured that we will continue to investigate, evaluate and improve upon every policy and protocol.”

The announcement comes days after Carstanjen said racing would resume this fall with no changes and called the deaths “a series of unfortunate circumstances” in an earnings call with CDI investors.

Trending:
Comer Floored: DOJ Sends 'Troubling' Letter Days Before Devon Archer Is Set to Testify on Biden Business Dealings

Churchill Downs veterinarians will receive additional resources for specialized horse care and to assist in pre-race inspections and entry screening, the release added. The track will work with HISA and industry experts to predict at-risk horses through advanced analytic techniques.

A safety management committee including horsemen, track employees and veterinarians will also be created.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Months After Sudden Racing Suspension Sparked by Horse Deaths, Home of Kentucky Derby Drops Major Announcement
Key Witness in Biden Family Business Scandal Appears Before Congress
Dead Whale Found in City Waters, Chilling Detail Reveals It Could Be Tourists' Fault
First Nuclear Reactor Built from Scratch Begins Operations in US, Now Powering Grid
Daredevil's Body Found on Random Patio, Police Think They Know Exactly What Happened
See more...

Conversation