Share
News
In this Aug. 4, 1977, the "Sounds of Earth" record is mounted on the Voyager 2 spacecraft in the Safe-1 Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida prior to encapsulation in the protective shroud.
In this Aug. 4, 1977, the "Sounds of Earth" record is mounted on the Voyager 2 spacecraft in the Safe-1 Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida prior to encapsulation in the protective shroud. (NASA - File / AP)

NASA Sent Wrong Command to Voyager 2 - Deep Space Array Will Begin Bombarding Position in Long-Shot Attempt to Fix It

 By The Associated Press  July 31, 2023 at 1:05pm
Share

NASA is listening for any peep from Voyager 2 after losing contact with the spacecraft billions of miles away.

Hurtling ever deeper into interstellar space, Voyager 2 has been out of touch ever since flight controllers accidentally sent a wrong command more than a week ago that tilted its antenna away from Earth. The spacecraft’s antenna shifted a mere 2 percent, but it was enough to cut communications.

Although it’s considered a long shot, NASA said Monday that its huge dish antenna in Canberra, Australia, is on the lookout for any stray signals from Voyager 2, currently more than 12 billion miles distant. It takes more than 18 hours for a signal to reach Earth from so far away.

In the coming week, the Canberra antenna — part of NASA’s Deep Space Network — also will bombard Voyager 2’s vicinity with the correct command, in hopes it hits its mark, according to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which manages the Voyager missions.

Otherwise, NASA will have to wait until October for an automatic spacecraft reset that should restore communication, according to officials.

Trending:
Trump's Walk-Out Song Draws Attention in Iowa, Crowd Gives Standing Ovation

Voyager 2 was launched in 1977 to explore the outer planets, just a couple weeks ahead of its identical twin, Voyager 1.

Still in touch with Earth, Voyager 1 is now nearly 15 billion miles away, making it humanity’s most distant spacecraft.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




'Not the Result We Wanted': US Women Fail to Win in 2nd Consecutive Game, Capping Team's Worst World Cup Group Stage Ever
NASA Sent Wrong Command to Voyager 2 - Deep Space Array Will Begin Bombarding Position in Long-Shot Attempt to Fix It
Huge First Seen Seven Months After Damar Hamlin's Collapse
Months After Sudden Racing Suspension Sparked by Horse Deaths, Home of Kentucky Derby Drops Major Announcement
Key Witness in Biden Family Business Scandal Appears Before Congress
See more...

Conversation