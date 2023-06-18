Share
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem on Sunday.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem on Sunday. (Ohad Zwigenberg - Pool / AP)

Netanyahu Speaks Out in Damning Way Against US-Iran Nuclear Agreements

 By The Associated Press  June 18, 2023 at 4:58am
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that he opposes any interim agreement reportedly being negotiated between the U.S. and Iran over its nuclear program.

Netanyahu spoke after reports in Israeli media said understandings are being reached between Washington and Tehran that would seek to hold back Iran’s nuclear program somewhat, in exchange for some sanctions relief. The reports could not be independently confirmed, and the U.S. has publicly denied any such deal.

Netanyahu said Israel had informed the U.S. that “the most limited understandings, what are termed ‘mini-agreements’, do not — in our view –– serve the goal, and we are opposed to them as well.”

Israeli officials believe that some understandings have already been reached limiting enrichment and that some funds have already been unfrozen. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were discussing a confidential diplomatic assessment.

The Israeli news site Walla last week reported that under the emerging understandings Iran would limit its uranium enrichment to 60 percent in exchange for sanctions relief. The site also said the sides were discussing reciprocal prisoner releases.

Prominent Trans Activist Sentenced to Life in Prison for 'Most Depraved Crime' Judge Has Ever Seen

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said last week “there is no deal,” adding that the reports were untrue.

In its report, Walla said Netanyahu had revealed details of the agreement at a recent parliamentary committee meeting. The U.S. and Israel share intelligence, and a prime focus of the countries’ interactions is Iran and its nuclear program.

Netanyahu vehemently opposed the 2015 deal between Iran and world powers brokered by the Obama administration that sought to rein in Iran’s nuclear program. He was a major supporter of President Donald Trump’s 2018 decision to withdraw from the deal, which left it in shambles.

Iran says its program is meant for civilian purposes. Israel considers a nuclear Iran as a major threat, citing its calls for Israel’s destruction and its support for anti-Israel militant groups across the region.

Israel says it does not rule out military action to prevent Iran from making a nuclear weapon.

Conversation