New litmus test for 2020 Democrats: Shake up Senate rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — The newest pressure point in the Democratic presidential primary is a wonky one with a big potential impact: whether to upend a century-old Senate rule.

Some liberals are urging Democratic presidential candidates to consider eliminating the filibuster for legislation. That would allow the Senate to approve bills with a simple majority instead of the 60 votes required now for many measures. The threshold has already been removed — with much controversy — for presidential nominees.

The filibuster’s liberal critics say eliminating it would clear the path for a new Democratic president to enact some of the most progressive legislation in a generation.

But many Democratic presidential candidates are reluctant to back such a dramatic move.

