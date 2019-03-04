SECTIONS
WJ Wire
New litmus test for 2020 Democrats: Shake up Senate rules

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at the Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit, Friday, March 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

By AP Reports
Published March 4, 2019 at 10:05am
Modified March 4, 2019 at 10:07am
WASHINGTON (AP) — The newest pressure point in the Democratic presidential primary is a wonky one with a big potential impact: whether to upend a century-old Senate rule.

Some liberals are urging Democratic presidential candidates to consider eliminating the filibuster for legislation. That would allow the Senate to approve bills with a simple majority instead of the 60 votes required now for many measures. The threshold has already been removed — with much controversy — for presidential nominees.

The filibuster’s liberal critics say eliminating it would clear the path for a new Democratic president to enact some of the most progressive legislation in a generation.

But many Democratic presidential candidates are reluctant to back such a dramatic move.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

