Dems Just Broke a Sick Record When It Comes to Hating Israel - Jewish Democrats Must Wake Up

Democrats have set a new record for the disparity between how the majority in their party view Israel versus how Republicans do.

And it’s not a record they should be proud of, because how people view Israel and how they view the Jewish people are likely closely connected.

According to a new Gallup survey published late last month, 83 percent of Republicans view Israel favorably, while just 33 percent of Democrats do. Similarly, only 48 percent of independents have a positive view of the Jewish State.

“The 50 points separating Republican and Democratic positivity toward Israel shatters the prior record of 30 points measured last year, primarily because of a 14-point drop in Democrats’ rating,” Gallup said.

“The current gap is also nearly three times larger than the average 18-point difference that existed between 2001 and 2023. Over this time, Republicans have consistently viewed Israel more favorably than Democrats have,” the polling firm added.

Democrats favorability of Israel is at 33% – Gallop pic.twitter.com/fEJIMEzx1f — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 28, 2025

Gallup also highlighted, “This year marks the first time any party group has had majority-level unfavorable ratings of Israel, with 60% of Democrats expressing that view.”

But so far, the anti-Israel bent within the Democratic ranks has not significantly impacted how the majority of American Jews vote.

President Donald Trump won 33 percent of the Jewish vote in November, while Vice President Kamala Harris took 66 percent, according to a Fox News and Associated Press voter analysis.

She only lost a small portion of support among Jews compared to former President Joe Biden in 2020, who won 69 percent of the demographic to Trump’s 30 percent, the Miami Herald reported, based on AP polling.

The October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip was clearly a demarcation line in views concerning the Jewish State and apparently anti-Semitism in the U.S.

A survey recently published by the American Jewish Committee found “77% of American Jews say they feel less safe as a Jewish person in the U.S. because of the October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attacks.”

Happening Now: Students for Justice in Palestine at Ohio State University is demonstrating outside the Chabad Jewish student center during their Holocaust Remembrance Day tribute. SJP should be classified as a hate group, the same as the KKK.

pic.twitter.com/vQvVSyJgPd — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) January 28, 2025

Further, “Nearly six in 10 (56%) American Jews say they altered their behavior out of fear of antisemitism in 2024 — a sharp increase from previous years. In 2023, this number was 46%, and 38% in 2022.”

And, “90% of American Jews say antisemitism has increased in the U.S. since the Hamas terrorist attacks.”

The pro-Hamas and anti-Israel protests that have sprung up around the country, particularly on college campuses, have a strong anti-Semitic element to them.

On the first day of classes, anti-Israel protestors interrupted @Columbia’s “History of Modern Israel” class and handed out flyers showing a boot crushing a Star of David. Columbia is out of control. And to be clear, there is no “academic freedom” to disrupt classes. pic.twitter.com/n0x9d0AxHw — Columbia Jewish & Israeli Students ✡️🇮🇱 (@CUJewsIsraelis) January 21, 2025

Messianic Rabbi Jonathan Bernis — president of the Jewish Voice ministry — argued during a talk at a Christian conference in the Phoenix area on Sunday, “You can’t separate anti-Zionism from anti-Semitism. They are one in the same. They are two sides of the same coin.”

“So if you meet somebody that says, ‘I don’t hate Jewish people, I just hate Israel,’ that’s a problem because the people in Israel, the land, are connected to each other.”

“Anti-Semitism is at the highest rate since World War II, since the Holocaust,” Bernis said.

He argued that some of the biggest lies about Israel being promulgated on college campuses and beyond, thereby fueling the hatred of Jews, include the ideas that Israel is a colonial state and apartheid state, and that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

The Jewish people have been connected to the land of Israel going back thousands of years. The Temple Mount in Jerusalem has foundations and artifacts dating back to the time of King David, who made the city the capital of the kingdom of ancient Israel, Bernis said.

Many political entities have controlled it over the centuries, including the Babylonians, the Romans, the Ottomans, and the British, but the Jews never lost their connection to the land. Additionally, there was never a nation of Palestine that the Jews supposedly dispossessed.

Further, many Arabs live in the pre-1967 borders of Israel. They are full citizens of Israel, and some have been elected and serve in the Knesset. That hardly sounds like an apartheid state. Israel has built security walls between the West Bank, which it conquered in the Six Day War in 1967, and the rest of the country as a way to keep terrorists out.

Finally, if Israelis were committing genocide in Gaza, they would not be warning residents where the IDF plans to strike so they can get away. It’s Hamas who has disregarded the lives of the residents of Gaza by locating their missile sites among them and launching the Oct. 7 attacks in the first place.

It’s time for Jewish Democrats to wake up: the party they once knew has changed. It’s now not only anti-Zionist, it is by default becoming increasingly anti-Semitic.

