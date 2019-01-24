New novel coming in April from “Fifty Shades” author

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — E L James is working up some new thrills.

The author of the blockbuster “Fifty Shades of Grey” trilogy has an “erotic love story” coming out April 16, Vintage Books announced Thursday. It’s called “The Mister” and is another saga of sex, wealth and other indulgences. It features a rich Londoner who “has rarely slept alone” and a beautiful woman who is an “alluring mystery.”

James says “The Mister” is a modern Cinderella story, a “thrilling and sensual” fairy tale. Her “Fifty Shades” books have sold more than 100 million copies worldwide and launched a billion dollar movie franchise.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

