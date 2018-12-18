Nielsen’s top programs for Dec. 10-16

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Dec. 10-16. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. NFL Football: Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, NBC, 18.12 million.

2. NFL Football: L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, Fox, 17.41 million.

3. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 14.55 million.

4. “NCIS,” CBS, 12.28 million.

5. “NFL Pregame,” NBC, 11.66 million.

6. NFL Football: Minnesota at Seattle, ESPN, 11.63 million.

7. “NFL Pregame,” Fox, 10.34 million.

8. “Football Night in America,” NBC, 9.22 million.

9. “FBI,” CBS, 9.04 million.

10. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 8.97 million.

11. “God Friended Me,” CBS, 8.53 million.

12. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 8.43 million.

13. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 8.08 million.

14. “Survivor,” CBS, 7.78 million.

15. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 7.76 million.

16. “Mom,” CBS, 7.71 million.

17. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 7.7 million.

18. “Bull,” CBS, 7.4 million.

19. NFL Football: Cleveland at Denver, NFL Network, 7.29 million.

20. “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS, 7.21 million.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

