Former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, often mentioned as a possible 2024 GOP presidential contender, denounced President Donald Trump’s comments after a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol.

“He was badly wrong with his words,” Haley said Thursday during a speech at the Republican National Committee’s winter meeting, according to excerpts obtained by The Associated Press.

“His actions since Election Day will be judged harshly by history.”

She called it “deeply disappointing” because of the effect it will have on the legacy of the Trump administration.

“It’s a real shame, because I am one who believes our country made some truly extraordinary gains in the last four years,” Haley said.

She cited the withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and confirmation of three Supreme Court justices.

Every American has the right to peacefully protest. What’s happening right now at the U.S. Capitol building is wrong and un-American. We are better than that. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 6, 2021

An embarrassment in the eyes of the world and total sadness for our country. Wake up America. https://t.co/zWviZStoes — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 6, 2021

Haley echoed the remarks of some, including Sen. Lindsey Graham, a fellow South Carolinian, who on Thursday called the riot Trump’s “self-inflicted wound.”

“If we are the party of personal responsibility, we need to take personal responsibility,” Haley said.

“We must stop turning the American people against each other — and this Republican Party must lead the way.”

