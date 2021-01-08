Login
Lindsey Graham Calls for Task Force to Identify Everyone Involved in Capitol Breach, Sedition Charges May Soon Follow

Lindsey GrahamAlex Wong / Getty ImagesRepublican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 7, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published January 7, 2021 at 7:21pm
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina on Thursday said sedition charges could be waiting for those who turned the U.S. Capitol into a chaotic hotbed of fear and anarchy on Wednesday.

Graham said he wants a joint task force created to identify everyone who entered the Capitol, where rioters smashed glass and defaced property. One person was shot dead by police and three other people died from medical emergencies during the chaos.

“There is a ton of video evidence out there … The people sitting in the chairs need to be sitting in a jail cell,” he said, referring to footage of rioters sitting in the chairs of various lawmakers.

“The people who attacked the Capitol Hill Police need to be charged with attacking a police officer. Sedition may be a charge for some of these people,” he said.

Graham also vented his anger at the failure of police to stop rioters from entering the building in the first place.

“Anyone in charge of defending the Capitol failed,” Graham said, according to The Hill. “The first thing that has to happen is to hold those accountable for failing to defend the nation’s Capitol while the Congress was in session.”

Was this a major security embarrassment?

Although many rioters shown in images and videos exhibited behavior that could be likened to that of tourists, Graham noted that the point is not what was done, but what could have been done.

“They could have blown the building up. They could have killed us all. They could’ve destroyed the government,” Graham said. “Lethal force should have been used. … We dodged a major bullet. If this is not a wake-up call I don’t know what is.”

“How could that happen 20 years after 9/11. … It is mind-boggling that such an event could occur,” Graham added.

“How could we not be prepared? How could in a joint session of Congress with the vice president in the building you not do better than this?” he said. “Where were the National Guard?”

RELATED: Biden Claims BLM Protesters Would Have Been Treated 'Very, Very Differently' by Capitol Police

Graham also said Thursday that President Donald Trump “needs to understand that his actions were the problem, not the solution,” according to The Associated Press.

“[I]t breaks my heart that my friend, a president of consequence, would allow yesterday to happen.”

During the overnight Senate debate that resulted in Congress certifying the results of the Electoral College vote that President-elect Joe Biden would be the next president, Graham showed his weariness with the events of Wednesday, according to NBC News.

“All I can say is count me out. Enough is enough,” he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
