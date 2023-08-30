Share
News
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at the Navy headquarters in North Korea on Sunday. The image cannot be independently verified.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at the Navy headquarters in North Korea on Sunday. The image cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency - File / AP)

North Korea Responds to US Bomber Deployment by Launching Ballistic Missile

 By The Associated Press  August 30, 2023 at 8:07am
North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters on Wednesday, South Korea’s military said. The launch occurred hours after the U.S. flew at least one long-range bomber to the Korean Peninsula as part of a joint military training exercise.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the launch occurred Wednesday but gave no further details, such as how far the missile flew.

Japan’s Defense Ministry also announced that North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile.

Earlier Wednesday, the United States flew a B-1B bomber to the Korean Peninsula as part of field exercises with South Korea. The field training is being held on the sidelines of an ongoing annual U.S.-South Korean computer-simulated command post exercise called “Ulchi Freedom Shield” that began Aug. 21.

North Korea views U.S.-South Korean military drills as an invasion rehearsal.

North Korea is sensitive to the deployment of U.S. B-1B bombers, which are capable of carrying a large payload of conventional weapons.

Wednesday’s B-1B deployment is the tenth flyover of U.S. bombers on the Korean Peninsula this year.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry said the bomber took part in aerial drills with other U.S. and South Korean warplanes in waters off the Korean Peninsula’s west coast. A ministry statement said the drills demonstrated the countries’ combined defense posture and the U.S. commitment to the defense of South Korea.

North Korea’s state media said Tuesday that leader Kim Jong Un called for the military to be constantly ready for combat to thwart plans by its rivals to invade. Also Tuesday, South Korea, the U.S. and Japan mobilized naval destroyers for a trilateral missile defense exercise in the waters off South Korea’s southern Jeju island.

Is North Korea a threat to U.S. security?

Kim said in a speech marking the country’s Navy Day on Monday that the waters off the Korean Peninsula have been made unstable “with the danger of a nuclear war” because of U.S.-led hostilities, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

Since the beginning of 2022, North Korea has carried out more than 100 weapons tests, many of them involving nuclear-capable missiles designed to strike the U.S., South Korea and Japan. Many experts say North Korea ultimately wants to use its increased military capabilities to wrest greater concessions from the U.S.

North Korea’s testing spree has caused the U.S. and South Korea to expand their drills, resume trilateral training involving Japan, and enhance “regular visibility” of U.S. strategic assets at the Korean Peninsula. In July, the United States deployed a nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea for the first time in four decades.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




