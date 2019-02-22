SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

NY Gov. Cuomo deems losing 2nd Amazon HQ ‘greatest tragedy’

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2019 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo talks about his upcoming meeting with President Donald Trump during a news conference in the Red Room at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y. Cuomo says Amazon's backing out of a deal to put one of its second headquarters in New York City is the "greatest tragedy" he has seen since he's been in government. Cuomo said Friday, Feb. 22 on public radio station WAMC that losing the Amazon deal makes him sick to his stomach. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

By AP Reports
Published February 22, 2019 at 10:30am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says Amazon’s backing out of a deal to put one of its second headquarters in New York City is the “greatest tragedy” he has seen since he’s been in government.

Cuomo said Friday on public radio station WAMC that losing the Amazon deal makes him sick to his stomach. Cuomo’s public comments were his first on the topic since his office issued a statement Feb. 14, the day the Seattle-based internet retailer announced it was backing out of an agreement to redevelop a site in Queens.

Cuomo again blamed fellow Democrats who control the state Senate. They include Sen. Michael Gianaris, who represents the Long Island City neighborhood where Amazon wanted to base 25,000 jobs.

Senate majority spokesman Michael Murphy called Cuomo’s comments “baseless attacks.”

___

TRENDING: Construction of 30-Foot Border Wall Begins in California

This story has been corrected to say that Cuomo spoke Friday, not Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







US and China resume trade talks as Trump’s deadline nears
California parents of 13 accused of shackling and starving their children plead guilty to torture and abuse
NY Gov. Cuomo deems losing 2nd Amazon HQ ‘greatest tragedy’
Records: 75 percent of revoked Illinois gun licenses ignored
Virginia House Republicans invite Lt. Gov. Fairfax and women who accused him of sexual assault to testify at hearing
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×