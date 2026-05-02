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The manhunt subject and suspect walks into United States Bank’s Berea branch.
The manhunt subject and suspect walks into United States Bank’s Berea branch. (Kentucky State Police via AP)

Manhunt Underway After 2 Employees Shot, Killed in Kentucky Bank Robbery

 By The Associated Press  May 2, 2026 at 6:00am
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Two bank employees were fatally shot during a robbery in Kentucky and a search was underway for the suspect, authorities said Thursday.

A man wearing a gray-white hoodie, gloves and a mask entered a branch of U.S. Bank in Berea and shot a male and female employee, said Trooper Scottie Pennington, a spokesperson for the Kentucky State Police.

“They’re our people that work in our community, and they’re no longer with us,” Pennington told reporters. “At this time we do have some leads, and we’re trying our best to bring this evil person to justice.”

Law enforcement officials were going door to door in search of information and surveillance video, as well as using helicopters, drones and dogs, Pennington said. Local and state police along with the FBI and other federal agencies were involved.

It was not clear whether the suspect fled in a vehicle, on foot or was picked up, the spokesperson said. He declined to say whether the suspect left the bank with anything.

State police posted a photo of the suspect on social media and asked people to call if they recognize him or have information.

“If you see something strange and you don’t feel right about it — you know, your dogs are acting weird — call us,” Pennington said. He urged residents to be vigilant and to keep their porch lights on and phones charged.

Area schools went into lockdown for a while until campuses were deemed safe. Students were not allowed to go home on buses and had to be picked up by their parents, Pennington said.

U.S. Bank said it was working closely with law enforcement and committed to supporting the victims’ families and bank colleagues.

“We’re deeply saddened by the tragic event that took the lives of two of our employees at our Berea, Kentucky branch earlier today,” the company said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to the families of the victims, our colleagues and the entire Berea community.”

Berea is about 36 miles (58 kilometers) south of Lexington.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

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The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
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