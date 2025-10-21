Share
This photo taken from surveillance video footage provided by the New York Police Department, shows a woman who is wanted for questioning after an infant girl was abandoned at a New York City subway station Monday.
This photo taken from surveillance video footage provided by the New York Police Department, shows a woman who is wanted for questioning after an infant girl was abandoned at a New York City subway station Monday. (New York Police Department / AP)

NYPD Hunting for Woman Who Abandoned a Baby at a Subway Station During Rush Hour

 By The Associated Press  October 21, 2025 at 8:27am
New York City police on Tuesday released images of a woman wanted for questioning after an infant girl with her umbilical cord still attached was abandoned at a busy midtown Manhattan subway station.

The baby was left Monday in a passageway at the 34th Street-Penn Station subway stop during the typically crowded morning rush hour.

The subway stop is attached to the broader Penn Station complex — the country’s busiest rail hub, which sits underneath the Madison Square Garden arena.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman, who is seen on a 2-second security camera video clip on a city sidewalk carrying something that appears to be wrapped in a bundle and holding it like someone would hold a baby.

Police are calling it a case of endangering the welfare of a child.

The infant was found unattended and wrapped in a blanket, police said.

She was taken to a hospital for an evaluation and listed in stable condition.

Police said they received reports that an unidentified person had left the baby in the station and fled.

Officials cordoned off a section of the passageway and a staircase with yellow tape afterward.

“I’m calling it the ’Miracle on 34th Street,'” Demetrius Crichlow, president of New York City Transit, told reporters, alluding to the classic Christmas movie.

New York has a law that allows a parent to relinquish a newborn up to 30 days old at a hospital, or at a staffed police or fire station, without fear of being prosecuted.

